This wholesome, flavourful dish offers a satisfying meal while also ticking off your green intake for the day.
This is a wonderfully healthy broth that is both hearty and delicious. Silver beet is often underrated but offers great value, so grab a bunch and add it to your meals or stir-fry it with other vegetables.
TUNISIAN LEMON, MEATBALL AND SILVER BEET Serves 4
400g pork mince ½ cup couscous, cooked 1 tsp paprika 1 tsp salt ½ tsp ground coriander
Broth 2 Tsp oil 1 onion, diced 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 large carrot, diced 1 potato, diced 1 Tbsp toasted coriander seeds 2 tsp turmeric Zest of 1 lemon 1 tsp salt and pepper 1 litre chicken stock 3 cups shredded silverbeet ¼ cup lemon juice
- In a bowl, combine the pork mince, couscous, paprika, salt and coriander. Form into golf ball-sized portions.
- In a large pot, heat the oil and gently brown the onion, garlic, carrot and potato. Add the coriander seeds, turmeric, salt, pepper, zest and stock, then allow it to simmer for 15 minutes.
- Brown the pork balls in a frying pan, then add them to the soup to finish cooking.
- Just before serving, add the silverbeet and lemon juice, then cook for 4 minutes. Serve the soup hot.