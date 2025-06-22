This substantial stew will feed an army and have everybody coming back for seconds - and thirds.
Prepare a hearty goulash and enjoy it over a few days. It’s packed with flavours that improve as time goes on. Add extra vegetables if you like. I often reheat some and toss in a couple of handfuls of spinach for an instant hit of green and a one-pot meal.
- Preheat the oven to 160C.
- Heat the oil until hot in a large, heavy-based casserole. Sear the meat in 2 or 3 batches until browned. Remove and set aside.
- Add the onion, garlic and carrot, and cook them slowly for 5 to 8 minutes until lightly browned. Stir in the paprika, cumin and caraway seeds, followed by the potatoes, bay leaves, salt, wine, stock, passata and sugar. Place everything in the oven for two-and-a-half hours. The meat will melt in your mouth.
- Take out of the oven and stir in the parsley. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
- Serve it hot with crunchy bread.