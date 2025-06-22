Food & Drink

Beef Goulash Recipe


Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
A hearty beef goulash that will melt in your mouth. Photo / Babiche Martens

This substantial stew will feed an army and have everybody coming back for seconds - and thirds.

Prepare a hearty goulash and enjoy it over a few days. It’s packed with flavours that improve as time goes on. Add extra vegetables if you like. I often reheat some and toss in a couple of handfuls of spinach for an instant hit of green and a one-pot meal.

BEEF GOULASH

Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil

800g cubed beef chuck or rump

1 onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

4 medium carrots, cut into chunks

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp caraway seeds

8 baby potatoes, halved

2 bay leaves

2 tsp salt

1 cup red wine

1 cup beef stock

1 cup passata

1 tsp sugar

½ cup chopped parsley

Crusty bread to serve
  1. Preheat the oven to 160C.
  2. Heat the oil until hot in a large, heavy-based casserole. Sear the meat in 2 or 3 batches until browned. Remove and set aside.
  3. Add the onion, garlic and carrot, and cook them slowly for 5 to 8 minutes until lightly browned. Stir in the paprika, cumin and caraway seeds, followed by the potatoes, bay leaves, salt, wine, stock, passata and sugar. Place everything in the oven for two-and-a-half hours. The meat will melt in your mouth.
  4. Take out of the oven and stir in the parsley. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
  5. Serve it hot with crunchy bread.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5