Mushrooms are beefed up with capsicum and beans for this warming midweek meal or lunch.
Serve some crusty bread on the side to scoop up any leftovers. This makes for an excellent heat-and-eat workday lunch. It’s mainly made from pantry staples, so feel free to swap out the vegetables or beans if you have others hanging around.
- Preheat the oven to 200C.
- In a heavy-based pan, melt the butter. Add the onion, garlic, and green pepper, cooking for a few minutes until softened. Then add the mushrooms and continue cooking until they are tender.
- Stir through the tarragon, paprika, salt, pepper, and beans. Pour in the stock and bring to a simmer. Add the corn flour and cook until the mixture thickens. Stir through the spinach.
- Cut circles of different sizes from your puff pastry and arrange them on a lined baking tray. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle with parmesan. Bake for 15 minutes or until puffed and golden. You can never have too many!
- Heat the mushrooms and place the puff pastry on top before serving.