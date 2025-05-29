Use the whole fish for this crowd-pleasing dinner dish.
If you’re feeding a crowd, this sauce is sufficient for coating two snappers (you could also freeze the extra for future use). It is especially delightful when stirred into the rice alongside the fish.
BARBECUE FISH WITH COCONUT CURRY SAUCE Make one snapper
2kg whole snapper (approx.) 2 Tbsp oil Salt and pepper
Sauce 2 Tbsp oil 1 onion, sliced 2 cloves garlic, chopped ½ red pepper, diced 1 Tbsp curry powder 1 cup coconut cream 2 tsp fish sauce 2 Tbsp soy sauce 1 tsp brown sugar
To serve Vegetables Rice Coriander leaves
- First, prepare the sauce. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the onion, garlic, and red pepper, and cook for two minutes. Stir in the curry powder for one minute. Then, add the coconut cream, fish sauce, soy sauce, and brown sugar, bringing the mixture to a simmer for 4 minutes.
- Preheat a barbecue or hot plate to medium heat.
- Using the whole snapper, make slits in the snapper every 2 cm. Drizzle oil, then season with salt and pepper. Depending on its thickness, place it on the barbecue for 8 to 10 minutes on each side. Carefully remove it with two fish slices and put it onto a platter.
- Drizzle with some sauce and serve the remainder on the side.