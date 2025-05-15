Food & Drink

Thai Fish Soup Recipe


Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Angela Casley's aromatic Thai fish soup. Photo / Babiche Martens

This vibrant Thai fish soup is light, aromatic and perfect for a fast, nourishing meal any night of the week.

Light and super quick to make, this is a winner year-round. I have used bok choy, but shredded cabbage is just as delicious. Add a little extra chilli if you dare.

THAI FISH SOUP

Serves 4

1 Tbsp oil

2 spring onions, sliced

200g shitake mushrooms

1 red chilli, chopped

1 Tbsp grated ginger

1 Tbsp grated lime zest

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp fish sauce

2 tsp caster sugar

4 cups fish stock

2 heads bok choy, shredded

200g white fish, cut into 4cm pieces
To garnish

Coriander leaves

Limes
  1. In a medium-sized pot, warm the oil. Add the spring onion and mushrooms, and cook for 4 minutes until they soften.
  2. Add the chilli, ginger, lime, soy sauce, fish sauce, sugar, and stock, then simmer for 5 minutes. Next, add the bok choy and cook for an additional 2 minutes.
  3. Just before serving, gently place the fish pieces into the pot and cook for 4 minutes until they are just done.
  4. Serve with a squeeze of fresh lime.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5