This vibrant Thai fish soup is light, aromatic and perfect for a fast, nourishing meal any night of the week.
Light and super quick to make, this is a winner year-round. I have used bok choy, but shredded cabbage is just as delicious. Add a little extra chilli if you dare.
THAI FISH SOUP Serves 4
1 Tbsp oil 2 spring onions, sliced 200g shitake mushrooms 1 red chilli, chopped 1 Tbsp grated ginger 1 Tbsp grated lime zest 1 Tbsp soy sauce 1 Tbsp fish sauce 2 tsp caster sugar 4 cups fish stock 2 heads bok choy, shredded 200g white fish, cut into 4cm pieces
To garnish Coriander leaves Limes
- In a medium-sized pot, warm the oil. Add the spring onion and mushrooms, and cook for 4 minutes until they soften.
- Add the chilli, ginger, lime, soy sauce, fish sauce, sugar, and stock, then simmer for 5 minutes. Next, add the bok choy and cook for an additional 2 minutes.
- Just before serving, gently place the fish pieces into the pot and cook for 4 minutes until they are just done.
- Serve with a squeeze of fresh lime.