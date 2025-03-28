Bored with your usual toast toppings? Consider these inspired recipes a timely refresh.

Bread: it’s a pantry staple that plenty of New Zealanders reach for every day.

The ingredient is time-efficient, filling, and a textural marvel. And what other pantry staple is both delicious and ready to eat in just three minutes?

If you can spare a little more time and want a break in your routine, these recipes promise to take your toast to the next level. A mix of condiments, full meals and sweet servings, there are plates to suit all sorts of palates.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re interested in learning how to smoke food at home, this is an excellent recipe to start with. Eggs are much more affordable than the other fare you might consider smoking – if it takes a few tries to get the method right, you won’t regret your experimentations.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This garlic confit recipe is one you'll return to again and again. This recipe mixes it with broad beans, basil, zest, juice, salt and pepper, for an earthy spread. A quick addition of ricotta adds extra richness.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Add tang to your avocado toast with these quick pickled carrots. You can also store this condiment in the fridge and add it to salads, sandwiches and any other serving that needs a kick.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Lemon zest and juice both provide a lift to this kahawai pate. If you’d prefer to swap your bread for lighter fare, you could also consider Angela Casley’s recipe for seed crackers.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A drizzle of honey and fresh figs provides the final touch to this decadent French toast dish. It’s best to use a slightly stale loaf for this breakfast treat – drier bread will absorb more of the custardy mixture and produce a stronger flavour once pan-fried.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re feeling like a slow start to your morning, consider this recipe. It swaps pan-fried mushrooms for a slow oven roast, meaning you don’t have to stand and stir while they cook. The mushrooms are also marinated in a mix of garlic, butter, lemon and thyme for more complex flavours.

Photo / Babiche Martens

While it’s a rich combination, the passionfruit curd has a pleasant sourness that will cut through the spread of ricotta. Angela Casley recommends serving it atop fruit toast, but for a similar serving you could also add fresh fruit to a plainer loaf.

Photo / Supplied

Anna Jones shares the recipe for this olive oil-rich caponata, which is cooked with a medley of aromatics and studded with salty olives and capers. It’s a more labour-intensive dish, but leftovers will play well as a mid-week toast topping.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You’ll tear quickly through these cheesy and sweet mini toasts, so it’s likely you’ll need to double the batch. The mash of garlic, parmesan, gorgonzola and pine nuts is very strong, so you’ll only need to use a little on each piece.

Photo / Babiche Martens

There are many iterations of baked feta and this one is a goodie. Throw leftover vegetables, garlic, olives, herbs and a block of feta into your oven for 30 minutes. You could, of course, serve on toast. It would also work well with grains or pasta.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a starter with a knockout flavour – blue cheese, cream cheese, garlic, toasted walnuts and parsley are mixed to produce strong umami notes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

We’re at the tail end of stonefruit season, but this recipe is one to prioritise before they disappear from shelves. The peaches can be cooked on a barbecue or under an oven grill (brushing a little butter on the cross-section will encourage browning and caramelisation).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Compound butter is a breezy way to enhance a cheeseboard or bruschetta plate. This iteration features chilli, runny honey and chopped parsley – mixing in a food processor adds pleasant lightness.

Photo / Babiche Martens