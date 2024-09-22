Think of this easy bruschetta recipe as the party-friendly legume-y cousin of smashed avo on toast.
Garlic confit is the simplest recipe and is so versatile. Squash some on to your bruschetta, or add it to a salad or sandwich. Best of all, it lasts for 2-3 weeks refrigerated. Not that it will get the chance!
- Preheat the oven to 170C.
- For the confit, place the garlic, oil, and water in a small pot. Slowly heat for 15 minutes until the garlic is soft. Remove and cool. Store in a jar.
- Brush the slices of bread with oil from the confit and toast for 10-12 minutes until crispy. Remove and cool.
- Mix three cloves of confit garlic, 2 Tbsp oil, broad beans, basil, zest, juice, salt and pepper.
- To assemble, squash more garlic onto the toast, spread a little ricotta on the toast, and then some broad bean mix. Serve with a squeeze of lemon.
