Think of this easy bruschetta recipe as the party-friendly legume-y cousin of smashed avo on toast.

Garlic confit is the simplest recipe and is so versatile. Squash some on to your bruschetta, or add it to a salad or sandwich. Best of all, it lasts for 2-3 weeks refrigerated. Not that it will get the chance!

BROAD BEAN BRUSCHETTA WITH GARLIC CONFIT Makes 12

For the garlic confit 10 cloves garlic, peeled 10 cloves garlic, peeled ¾ cup good quality olive oil ¾ cup good quality olive oil 2 Tbsp waterp> 2 Tbsp waterp>

For the bruschetta 12 slices of sourdough French stick 12 slices of sourdough French stick 3 cloves of confit garlic 3 cloves of confit garlic 200g frozen broad beans 200g frozen broad beans ½ cup basil leaves, chopped finely ½ cup basil leaves, chopped finely 2 tsp lemon zest 2 tsp lemon zest 2 Tbsp lemon juice 2 Tbsp lemon juice Salt and pepper, to season Salt and pepper, to season ½ cup ricotta ½ cup ricotta

Preheat the oven to 170C. For the confit, place the garlic, oil, and water in a small pot. Slowly heat for 15 minutes until the garlic is soft. Remove and cool. Store in a jar. Brush the slices of bread with oil from the confit and toast for 10-12 minutes until crispy. Remove and cool. Mix three cloves of confit garlic, 2 Tbsp oil, broad beans, basil, zest, juice, salt and pepper. To assemble, squash more garlic onto the toast, spread a little ricotta on the toast, and then some broad bean mix. Serve with a squeeze of lemon.

