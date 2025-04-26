A quick and easy tofu and mushroom shawarma recipe with delicious sides.
Take some flatbread and add a delicious filling. This vegetarian version is a great option but feel free to switch it up with your favourite protein. For ease, buy the tzatziki, or simply mix some yoghurt with grated cucumber and a squeeze of lemon.
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Combine the garlic, paprika, cumin, sweet chilli, soy sauce and brown sugar in a medium bowl. Add the tofu and let it marinate for 15 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a lined baking tray and place it in the oven for 15 minutes or until lightly browned.
- Toss the mushrooms with the tofu and bake for a further 10 minutes. Remove and season with salt and pepper.
- Warm the flatbreads in the oven.
- Serve the flatbread and mushrooms on a large board with your sides so everyone can create their own.