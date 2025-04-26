Food & Drink

Tofu & Mushroom Shawarma Recipe


By Angela Casley
Viva
Build your own vegetarian wraps with this mushroom flatbread recipe. Photo / Babiche Martens

A quick and easy tofu and mushroom shawarma recipe with delicious sides.

Take some flatbread and add a delicious filling. This vegetarian version is a great option but feel free to switch it up with your favourite protein. For ease, buy the tzatziki, or simply mix some yoghurt with grated cucumber and a squeeze of lemon.

TOFU AND MUSHROOM SHAWARMA

Serves 4
Marinade

1 clove garlic

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

2 Tbsp sweet chilli sauce

2 Tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp olive oil

200g firm tofu, cubed

200g portabella mushrooms, sliced
To serve

4 flatbread, warmed

1 cup tzatziki

1 sliced avocado

3-4 cups coleslaw

Lime or lemon wedges

Chopped red chilli, optional
  1. Preheat the oven to 180C.
  2. Combine the garlic, paprika, cumin, sweet chilli, soy sauce and brown sugar in a medium bowl. Add the tofu and let it marinate for 15 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a lined baking tray and place it in the oven for 15 minutes or until lightly browned.
  3. Toss the mushrooms with the tofu and bake for a further 10 minutes. Remove and season with salt and pepper.
  4. Warm the flatbreads in the oven.
  5. Serve the flatbread and mushrooms on a large board with your sides so everyone can create their own.

