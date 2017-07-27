Broad Bean Sliders Recipe

I always try to keep a packet of broad beans stashed in the freezer, as they are so easy to whip into a dip, which I have served with these sliders (these are also a great way to use up leftover potatoes). You can add all sorts of fillings; here I have roasted some cherry tomatoes for colour and added a dollop of aioli.
- Place the potatoes into a pot of salted water and bring to the boil. Cook for 10 minutes until softened, drain and mash with a fork. Cool.
- Plunge the broad beans into a pot of boiling salted water for 5 minutes. Drain until cool enough to handle. Remove and discard the husks. Place the beans into a kitchen processor with the garlic, celery seeds, cumin, coriander, zest, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper. Blitz until chopped well. Add to the potatoes, mixing well.
- Shape the mixture into little patties to fit the size of your slider buns and dust with flour.
- Heat a little oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Cook a few at a time for 3 or 4 minutes each side until crispy. Keep warm in the oven while you cook the remainder.
- Warm the buns and build your sliders, adding your favourite fillings.