Beef Sliders Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Beef sliders. Picture / Guy Coombes.
BEEF SLIDERS

Makes 10
500g beef mince

1 clove garlic, crushed

½ onion, chopped small

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp cumin

1 egg

2 Tbsp chopped parsley

½ cup breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper

1 Tbsp oil, for cooking

10 slider buns
To serve

Lettuce, tomato sauce and aioli
  1. Place mince into a bowl with garlic, onion, paprika, cumin, egg, parsley, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper. Mix really well with your hands. Shape into 10 even-sized patties. Cover and refrigerate until needed.
  2. Preheat oven to 160C.
  3. In a large frying pan, heat oil. Cook patties a few at a time for 3-4 minutes each side or until cooked through.
  4. Heat buns in oven while cooking patties.
  5. Serve hot with lettuce, tomato sauce and aioli.

