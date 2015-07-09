Beef Sliders Recipe

BEEF SLIDERS Makes 10
500g beef mince 1 clove garlic, crushed ½ onion, chopped small 1 tsp paprika ½ tsp cumin 1 egg 2 Tbsp chopped parsley ½ cup breadcrumbs Salt and pepper 1 Tbsp oil, for cooking 10 slider buns
To serve Lettuce, tomato sauce and aioli
- Place mince into a bowl with garlic, onion, paprika, cumin, egg, parsley, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper. Mix really well with your hands. Shape into 10 even-sized patties. Cover and refrigerate until needed.
- Preheat oven to 160C.
- In a large frying pan, heat oil. Cook patties a few at a time for 3-4 minutes each side or until cooked through.
- Heat buns in oven while cooking patties.
- Serve hot with lettuce, tomato sauce and aioli.