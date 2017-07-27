Food & Drink

Peanut Butter Clusters Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Peanut butter clusters. Picture / Babiche Martens

These chocolate noodle balls are an old favourite of mine and are perfect to have hidden in the back of the fridge for a sneaky sweet surprise. Visitors will be amazed when you tell them they are made out of crispy noodles. To make the balls a little more festive, add some other nuts or chopped cherries.

PEANUT BUTTER CLUSTERS RECIPE

Makes 16

200g dark chocolate

½ cup peanut butter

½ cup roughly chopped peanuts

1 packet dry crispy noodles
  1. Line a tray with baking paper.
  2. Place the chocolate into a bowl over simmering water and stir occasionally until smooth. Remove from the heat.
  3. Stir through the peanut butter, nuts and roughly crush in the noodles. Place large teaspoon onto the baking paper. Refrigerate until set. Store in airtight containers.

