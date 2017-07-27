Peanut Butter Clusters Recipe

These chocolate noodle balls are an old favourite of mine and are perfect to have hidden in the back of the fridge for a sneaky sweet surprise. Visitors will be amazed when you tell them they are made out of crispy noodles. To make the balls a little more festive, add some other nuts or chopped cherries.
Makes 16
- Line a tray with baking paper.
- Place the chocolate into a bowl over simmering water and stir occasionally until smooth. Remove from the heat.
- Stir through the peanut butter, nuts and roughly crush in the noodles. Place large teaspoon onto the baking paper. Refrigerate until set. Store in airtight containers.