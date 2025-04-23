Food & Drink

Waffles With Chia Jam Recipe


Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Create this beautiful stack of waffles with homemade chia jam. Photo / Babiche Martens

Choose your favourite berries for a sweet garnish atop this stack of homemade waffles.

Although these waffles are a celebration of Mother’s Day, the whole family will savour a serving of these warm waffles. This chia jam can be quickly prepared at the last minute using frozen berries from the freezer.

WAFFLES WITH CHIA JAM

Serves 4

Chia jam

2 cups frozen berries (I used raspberry)

2 Tbsp white or black chia seeds

2 tbsp caster sugar

1 tbsp fine orange zest

Waffles

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

2 cups plain flour

4 tsp baking powder

Pinch salt

2 eggs

1 ½ cups warm milk

1 tsp vanilla

Butter, for cooking

Toppings

1 tbsp toasted nuts

½ cup Greek yoghurt

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Fresh berries (optional)

Mint leaves

  1. Prepare the chia jam in advance or at the last minute. Add the berries to a small pot and let them thaw gradually as you bring the mixture to a simmer. Stir in the chia seeds, sugar, and zest, then remove from the heat and stir until thickened.
  2. For the waffles, place the flour, baking powder, and salt into a large bowl. In another bowl, combine the eggs, milk, and vanilla. Slowly pour this mixture into the flour while whisking until smooth. Let it sit for 10 minutes.
  3. Preheat the waffle machine and lightly brush it with a bit of butter. Pour in half a cup of the mixture, spreading it evenly, and cook for 5-8 minutes until golden brown.
  4. Serve the waffles fresh with a generous dollop of chia jam, nuts, yoghurt, extra berries if desired, and mint leaves for a beautiful finish.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5