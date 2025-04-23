Choose your favourite berries for a sweet garnish atop this stack of homemade waffles.
Although these waffles are a celebration of Mother’s Day, the whole family will savour a serving of these warm waffles. This chia jam can be quickly prepared at the last minute using frozen berries from the freezer.
WAFFLES WITH CHIA JAM
Serves 4
Chia jam
2 cups frozen berries (I used raspberry)
2 Tbsp white or black chia seeds
2 tbsp caster sugar
1 tbsp fine orange zest
Waffles
2 cups plain flour
4 tsp baking powder
Pinch salt
2 eggs
1 ½ cups warm milk
1 tsp vanilla
Butter, for cooking
Toppings
1 tbsp toasted nuts
½ cup Greek yoghurt
Fresh berries (optional)
Mint leaves
- Prepare the chia jam in advance or at the last minute. Add the berries to a small pot and let them thaw gradually as you bring the mixture to a simmer. Stir in the chia seeds, sugar, and zest, then remove from the heat and stir until thickened.
- For the waffles, place the flour, baking powder, and salt into a large bowl. In another bowl, combine the eggs, milk, and vanilla. Slowly pour this mixture into the flour while whisking until smooth. Let it sit for 10 minutes.
- Preheat the waffle machine and lightly brush it with a bit of butter. Pour in half a cup of the mixture, spreading it evenly, and cook for 5-8 minutes until golden brown.
- Serve the waffles fresh with a generous dollop of chia jam, nuts, yoghurt, extra berries if desired, and mint leaves for a beautiful finish.