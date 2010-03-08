Ricotta, Passionfruit Curd Recipe on Fruit Toast

RICOTTA, PASSIONFRUIT CURD AND FRUIT TOAST Serves 4
Ricotta 2 litres whole milk 1 cup cream 3 Tbsp lemon juice ½ tsp salt Cheesecloth or muslin
Curd 250g sugar 60g butter Zest and juice of 2 lemons 2 eggs, lightly beaten Pulp of 3 passionfruit Fruit bread, toasted to serve
- To make the ricotta; put the milk and cream in a heavy-based saucepan. Heat, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching. Once the mixture begins to boil, add the lemon and salt then reduce to a low simmer. The curds will now be separating from the whey.
- Line a sieve with cloth folded to make 4 layers. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Using a slotted spoon, gently ladle the curds into the lined sieve.
- Discard the whey (or use for extra protein in drinks), gather up the sides of the cloth and tie. Drain for 15 minutes then remove from cloth and transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate. Use within 3 days.
- To make the curd; put the sugar, butter, zest and juice into a double boiler over a low heat. Stir until the sugar has melted then gently stir in the eggs. Cook until smooth and thick. Remove from the heat and stir in the passionfruit. Serve the ricotta and curd piled on to warm fruit toast.