Go out and forage for these little jewels. And when you’ve got too many, turn to these feijoa recipes to make the most of them.

It’s hard to beat a fresh feijoa but these recipes come pretty close.

The fruit is reduced, stewed and baked, with methods that amplify their sweetness and floral flavour profile. The latter is not to be underestimated: carry these dishes across a room and the crowd you’re hosting will follow their noses.

Overripe fruit will function better in these dishes. They are already softening and sweetening as these recipes require so choose your fruit carefully.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is one for the pastry lovers. Puff pastry is used to enrobe cinnamon-tinged feijoas before being baked until golden.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This pretty pie is a visual feast. It uses crisp, buttery shortbread discs to sandwich a ricotta-based filling. This mixture is flecked with lemon zest and stewed feijoas.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This recipe demands up to 20 feijoas, making it an excellent option for a quickly ripening haul. It will come together with little fuss too. You can choose to create one big dish or divide portions into separate servings (if sharing will create too much competition for the last spoonful).

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you looked up the definition for “syrupy”, you would find this picture of a feijoa tarte Tatin. The gloss is supplied by a melt of butter and caster sugar.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Crunchy and covered in a lemony glaze, this filo pastry dessert is a lighter but equally delicious option for a late-night treat.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Thinly sliced feijoas add a floral note to the batter of this fluffy buttermilk cake.

Photo / Babiche Martens

While you could have this chunky French toast for breakfast, the recipe could also come in handy on last-minute occasions. It makes use of pantry staples and can be easily elevated with a grating of chocolate or a sprinkling of icing sugar.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve this gooey upside-down tart straight out of the oven with a big scoop of ice cream. You could also bookmark this recipe for other seasonal hauls – think pears, apples or rhubarb.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This moist cake is granted an earthy flavour, thanks to a batter made from almond meal and the addition of fresh ginger.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Sliced almonds will add a snappy texture atop this tart. They will also enhance the flavour of the filling, which has ground almonds, lemon zest and feijoas mixed together for complexity.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This cake showcases an excellent decorating technique for the aesthetically inclined. The filling is one to celebrate too, dotted with fresh dates and sweetened with caramelised brown sugar.

For a brief part of the autumn season, peaches and feijoas are available at the same time. Make the most of the overlap with this simple crumble. Serve in a large format dish for wow factor (though the smell emanating from your oven will achieve this too).

Photo / Babiche Martens