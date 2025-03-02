Rhubarb and custard fans will also adore this creamy concoction.

A friend recently gave me a considerable amount of rhubarb. I froze most of it, but this delicate dessert is a delightful way to finish a meal. If you prefer, you can add honey to the rhubarb when cooking it. Test the sweetness for your preference.

RHUBARB AND CARAMEL SAUCE Serves 4-6

300g rhubarb, sliced into 3cm pieces
½ cup water
½ cup sugar
1 Tbsp orange zest

For the sauce 2 Tbsp brown sugar 2 Tbsp brown sugar 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp vanilla ½ cup cream ½ cup cream Ice cream, to serve Ice cream, to serve

1. Place the rhubarb into a medium-sized pot with the water, sugar and zest. Slowly simmer for about 8 minutes or until a sharp knife can easily insert into the rhubarb. Remove from the heat and cool completely.

2. Drain the liquid from the rhubarb into a small pot. Add the brown sugar and vanilla and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the cream and boil for 3 or 4 minutes, until reduced slightly. Cool.