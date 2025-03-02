Food & Drink

Rhubarb & Caramel Sauce Recipe


By Angela Casley
A delicate little dessert to round off the evening. Photo / Babiche Martens

Rhubarb and custard fans will also adore this creamy concoction.

A friend recently gave me a considerable amount of rhubarb. I froze most of it, but this delicate dessert is a delightful way to finish a meal. If you prefer, you can add honey to the rhubarb when cooking it. Test the sweetness for your preference.

RHUBARB AND CARAMEL SAUCE

Serves 4-6

300g rhubarb, sliced into 3cm pieces

½ cup water

½ cup sugar

1 Tbsp orange zest
For the sauce

2 Tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup cream

Ice cream, to serve

1. Place the rhubarb into a medium-sized pot with the water, sugar and zest. Slowly simmer for about 8 minutes or until a sharp knife can easily insert into the rhubarb. Remove from the heat and cool completely.

2. Drain the liquid from the rhubarb into a small pot. Add the brown sugar and vanilla and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the cream and boil for 3 or 4 minutes, until reduced slightly. Cool.

3. Serve the rhubarb in bowls with sauce and a scoop of ice cream.

