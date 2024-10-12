Chunks of white chocolate add sweet gooeyness to this self-saucing grapefruit pudding.
This is a take on the traditional lemon delicious pudding but with grapefruit. The chocolate adds a little sweetness and gooey texture. This dessert can be put in the oven when you sit down for the main, and come out golden and delicious by the time you’re done with dinner.
Serves 6
- Preheat the oven to 175. Lightly grease a 4-5 cup oven-proof dish.
- Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg yolks and vanilla, beating through. Stir through the flour, zest, juice, milk and chocolate chunks.
- Beat the egg whites in a clean bowl until they hold peaks. Add them to the batter in two batches, folding gently through. Pour the mixture into the baking dish.
- Cook for 35-40 minutes until lightly golden and spongey on top.
- Enjoy with some lightly whipped cream or ice cream.
