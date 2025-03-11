Food & Drink

Fig And Hazelnut Cake Recipe


Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
The nutty cake heroes the earthy, sweet flavours of an autumnal star: figs. Photo / Babiche Martens

This pretty cake offers a visual and literal feast.

That time has come around again. You’ll be competing with local birds for the figs fresh from the tree – they know precisely when they are ripe and sweet. So follow their lead and snaffle them as they ripen. This cake will be an apt celebration of the season.

FIG AND HAZELNUT CAKE

Serves 8

5-6 ripe figs

120g hazelnuts

140g butter, softened

¾ cup caster sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

130g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ cup Greek yoghurt or lightly whipped cream, to serve
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line the base of a 20cm tin with baking paper.
  2. Halve the figs and set aside on a plate.
  3. Place the hazelnuts into a kitchen processor and blitz until fine.
  4. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, followed by the vanilla.
  5. Fold in the flour, hazelnuts, baking powder, and yoghurt. Pour into the lined tin. Place the figs on top and press them in a little. Bake for 1 hour.
  6. Remove from the oven and cool in the tin.
  7. Serve with Greek yoghurt or lightly whipped cream.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5