Fig And Hazelnut Cake Recipe

This pretty cake offers a visual and literal feast.
That time has come around again. You’ll be competing with local birds for the figs fresh from the tree – they know precisely when they are ripe and sweet. So follow their lead and snaffle them as they ripen. This cake will be an apt celebration of the season.
FIG AND HAZELNUT CAKE
Serves 8
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Line the base of a 20cm tin with baking paper.
- Halve the figs and set aside on a plate.
- Place the hazelnuts into a kitchen processor and blitz until fine.
- Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, followed by the vanilla.
- Fold in the flour, hazelnuts, baking powder, and yoghurt. Pour into the lined tin. Place the figs on top and press them in a little. Bake for 1 hour.
- Remove from the oven and cool in the tin.
- Serve with Greek yoghurt or lightly whipped cream.