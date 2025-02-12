All it takes is five ingredients for these summery, plum-filled ice blocks.

These ice blocks are fresh and incredibly tasty, delighting both the young and the old. Prepare them well in advance and enjoy pulling them out of the freezer for a delightful surprise.

FRESH PLUM ICE BLOCKS Makes 8

1kg plums, stones removed
1/4 cup water
1/2 cup white sugar
1 tsp vanilla paste
1/2 tsp ground cardamom

1. Place the plums, water, sugar, vanilla and cardamom into a pot, bringing them slowly to a simmer. Continue to stir until the plums are completely softened. Cool to room temperature.

2. Blitz in a blender until smooth. Add a little extra sugar if needed.

3. Pour into your ice block containers and freeze for at least four hours.