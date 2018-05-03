Food & Drink

Classic French Toast

By Angela Casley
Viva
Seasonal fruit and toasted pistachios top off this otherwise traditional favourite. Photo / Babiche Martens

You should never overcomplicate a good thing, and the same goes for this French toast recipe. Mascarpone and chopped pistachio add a subtle twist to this breakfast favourite.

CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST

Serves 2

2 eggs

¼ tsp vanilla

½ tsp cinnamon

2 tsp sugar

4 large slices French bread

1 Tbsp butter

1 cup lightly stewed feijoas

½ cup blueberries

½ cup mascarpone

2 Tbsp chopped pistachios

Honey to drizzle
  1. Place the eggs into a flattish bowl. Add the vanilla, cinnamon and sugar then whisk with a fork.
  2. Dip the bread into the egg. Turn and dip the other side until soaked through. Melt the butter in a large frying pan. Place two pieces of bread in the pan and cook for 3 or 4 minutes until golden. Remove and cook remaining two.
  3. Place the warm toast on plates with feijoas, blueberries, a dollop of mascarpone and sprinkle with pistachio nuts. Don’t forget a drizzle of honey.

