You should never overcomplicate a good thing, and the same goes for this French toast recipe. Mascarpone and chopped pistachio add a subtle twist to this breakfast favourite.
CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST
Serves 2
2 eggs ¼ tsp vanilla ½ tsp cinnamon 2 tsp sugar 4 large slices French bread 1 Tbsp butter 1 cup lightly stewed feijoas ½ cup blueberries ½ cup mascarpone 2 Tbsp chopped pistachios Honey to drizzle
- Place the eggs into a flattish bowl. Add the vanilla, cinnamon and sugar then whisk with a fork.
- Dip the bread into the egg. Turn and dip the other side until soaked through. Melt the butter in a large frying pan. Place two pieces of bread in the pan and cook for 3 or 4 minutes until golden. Remove and cook remaining two.
- Place the warm toast on plates with feijoas, blueberries, a dollop of mascarpone and sprinkle with pistachio nuts. Don’t forget a drizzle of honey.