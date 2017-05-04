Don’t underestimate the pleasure obtained from the simple things in life, like these super quick and tasty mushrooms. Leave the recipe lying around and hopefully someone in the family will get the hint.
OVEN-ROASTED MUSHROOMS RECIPE ON TOAST Serves 2
6 field mushrooms, peeled 1 clove garlic, chopped 1 Tbsp butter, melted 1 Tbsp olive oil Zest of ½ lemon 2 stalks thyme, leaves removed from 1 Salt and freshly ground pepper ¼ cup lightly whipped cream 1 Tbsp chopped chives
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Place the mushrooms into a lightly buttered baking dish. Sprinkle over the garlic, butter, oil, lemon, thyme, salt and pepper. Place into the oven for 10 minutes until softened and juicy.
- Serve hot on toast with a dollop of cream and sprinkle of chives.