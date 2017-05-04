Open Salmon & Herb Omelette

Everybody loves having breakfast cooked for them, especially mums. One of my favourites is an open omelette. Don’t be put off by the juicy pink grapefruit in this recipe. The colour and delicious tang really work to make this a standout treat.
OPEN SALMON AND HERB OMELETTE RECIPE Serves 1
6 cherry tomatoes Splash of olive oil 2 eggs 2 Tbsp water Pinch salt Freshly ground pepper 1 Tbsp chopped chives 1 Tbsp chopped dill 1 Tbsp butter 50g sliced smoked salmon ¼ cup ruby grapefruit segments Rocket leaves and dill leaves to garnish
To serve 1 Tbsp mayo mixed with 1 tsp horseradish
- Toss the tomatoes in a pan with a little oil for 3 minutes to soften then remove.
- In a small bowl whisk the eggs with the water, salt, pepper, chives and dill.
- In a small frying pan melt the butter until almost frothing. Pour the eggs in and using a fork pull them to the centre to allow for even cooking. As it sets push in the cherry tomatoes.
- When cooked, remove from the heat. Add the salmon, grapefruit segments, rocket and dill leaves.
- Serve with mayo and hot buttered toast.