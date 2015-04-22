Recipe: Feijoa Bakewell Tart

FEIJOA BAKEWELL TART
Serves 8
Pastry 170g flour 2 Tbsp sugar 75g butter, cubed 1 egg
Filling 125g butter ¾ cup sugar 125g ground almonds 2 Tbsp flour ½ tsp baking powder 1 egg ½ tsp almond essence 1 tsp lemon zest 2 cups feijoas, peeled and roughly chopped ¼ cup sliced almonds
- Heat the oven to 170C.
- Place the flour, sugar and butter in a food processor and blitz until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and continue to mix until a dough forms. On a lightly floured bench roll dough to fit a 22cm tin. Line with baking paper and bake blind for 15 minutes until cooked.
- For the filling, melt the butter in a pot. Remove from heat. Add sugar, almonds, flour, baking powder, egg, essence and zest, combining well.
- Spread the feijoas evenly on the base of the pastry case. Gently spoon over the almond filling. Sprinkle with sliced almonds.
- Bake for 50 minutes until lightly browned and set. Remove and cool in the tin before serving.
- Slice and serve with lightly whipped cream.