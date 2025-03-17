How do you use your overripe fruit? Try this sweet, breezy ice cream recipe.
I love no-churn ice cream. It doesn’t require much preparation, especially when you’ve frozen a bunch of bananas in advance. The riper the figs, the better their flavour, so it’s worth choosing soft, tender ones. The skin goes into the ice cream too, so there’s no waste.
NO-CHURN FIG ICE CREAM
Serves 4-6
3 medium bananas, frozen
6 ripe figs
½ cup of yoghurt
3 drops of almond essence
½ cup toasted walnuts
Extra figs, to serve
- Add the bananas, figs, essence and yoghurt to a food processor. Blitz until the mixture is light and creamy. Use a spatula to push the mixture down a few times to ensure it combines evenly.
- Store it in the freezer, or enjoy it immediately with chopped walnuts and extra fresh figs.