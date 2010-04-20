FEIJOA, HONEY AND PISTACHIO STRUDEL Serves 4
6 feijoas, large 1 tsp ground cardamom 2 tsp honey ½ tsp vanilla extract 1 Tbsp water 5 sheets filo pastry 50 g butter, melted ½ cup pistachio nuts, coarsely chopped, plus 1 Tbsp extra ½ cup icing sugar 1 lemon, juiced
- Peel and chop the feijoas. Put into a saucepan with the cardamom, honey, vanilla and water. Cook gently for 10 minutes or until soft and pulpy. Spoon into a sieve and let cool.
- Preheat oven to 200C. Lay the pastry out. Filo dries out quickly so cover with a sheet of foil and then a damp tea towel while preparing.
- Take one sheet, brush lightly with butter and sprinkle with pistachios. Cover with a second sheet and repeat until you reach the final sheet.
- Spoon the feijoa along the end of the pastry, keeping an inch free on either side. Fold the edge over the feijoa mixture, then roll up.
- Brush the edge with butter before sealing. Brush the top of the pastry with butter then place on a baking tray and cook for 25 minutes or until golden and crispy.
- Stir the icing sugar together with the lemon juice and drizzle over the cooled strudel before sprinkling over the rest of the pistachios. Serve with cream or Greek style yoghurt.