Labneh, Figs And Pine Nuts On Toast Recipe


By Angela Casley
Fig on toast is not to be missed. They're crunchy, creamy and teaming with honey. Photo / Babiche Martens

Feeling snackish? Try these teeny toasts.

This serving can be very minimal. Spread labneh over a plate with a spoon and top with a pile of seasoned figs. Alternatively, as I’ve done here, you could serve the combination on top of toasted rustic bread. This pairing is delightful.

LABNEH, FIGS AND PINE NUTS

Serves 4-6

300 grams of unsweetened Greek yoghurt

1 tsp coriander seeds

2 tsp chopped parsley

6-8 ripe figs

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

Runny honey, to drizzle

Toasted rustic bread, to serve

  1. Place the yoghurt in a sieve lined with muslin over a bowl, then refrigerate for 24 hours.
  2. In a small frying pan, toast the coriander seeds until they are fragrant, then grind them with a mortar and pestle.
  3. Incorporate the spice, parsley and coriander into the thick, creamy labneh. Discard the whey or save it for another purpose.
  4. Halve the figs, or slice them if they are large.
  5. To serve, spread the labneh generously onto the toasts, top with figs, pine nuts and a good drizzle of honey.

