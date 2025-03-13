Feeling snackish? Try these teeny toasts.
This serving can be very minimal. Spread labneh over a plate with a spoon and top with a pile of seasoned figs. Alternatively, as I’ve done here, you could serve the combination on top of toasted rustic bread. This pairing is delightful.
LABNEH, FIGS AND PINE NUTS
Serves 4-6
300 grams of unsweetened Greek yoghurt
1 tsp coriander seeds
2 tsp chopped parsley
6-8 ripe figs
¼ cup toasted pine nuts
Runny honey, to drizzle
Toasted rustic bread, to serve
- Place the yoghurt in a sieve lined with muslin over a bowl, then refrigerate for 24 hours.
- In a small frying pan, toast the coriander seeds until they are fragrant, then grind them with a mortar and pestle.
- Incorporate the spice, parsley and coriander into the thick, creamy labneh. Discard the whey or save it for another purpose.
- Halve the figs, or slice them if they are large.
- To serve, spread the labneh generously onto the toasts, top with figs, pine nuts and a good drizzle of honey.