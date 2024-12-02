Skip the oven-bake for this simple and sweet chocolate dessert recipe.

These are perfect for a last-minute gift or if you need to take a plate! They take only a few minutes to make and then cool completely. If the weather is hot and sunny, make sure to refrigerate.

PISTACHIO AND CHOCOLATE SHARDS Serves 10

200g milk chocolate
100g dark chocolate
1 cup toasted coconut
½ cup pistachios, roughly chopped
1-2 tsp raspberry dust

Line a baking tray with paper. Place the chocolate into two bowls over simmering water, heating until smooth. Remove from the heat. Fold three-quarters of the coconut into the milk chocolate. Spread it on to the baking paper 5mm thick; Dot over the pistachios and drizzle a little dark chocolate. Add the remaining coconut to the remaining dark chocolate and spread over some more paper. Allow all the chocolate to cool to harden. Sprinkle a little raspberry dust over the dark chocolate and break into shards.

