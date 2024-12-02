Skip the oven-bake for this simple and sweet chocolate dessert recipe.
These are perfect for a last-minute gift or if you need to take a plate! They take only a few minutes to make and then cool completely. If the weather is hot and sunny, make sure to refrigerate.
Serves 10
- Line a baking tray with paper.
- Place the chocolate into two bowls over simmering water, heating until smooth. Remove from the heat. Fold three-quarters of the coconut into the milk chocolate.
- Spread it on to the baking paper 5mm thick; Dot over the pistachios and drizzle a little dark chocolate.
- Add the remaining coconut to the remaining dark chocolate and spread over some more paper.
- Allow all the chocolate to cool to harden.
- Sprinkle a little raspberry dust over the dark chocolate and break into shards.
