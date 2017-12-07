I like to package roughly broken pieces of this chocolate slab in clear cellophane. It looks heavenly. Another option is to serve the broken pieces in a bowl or plate; it’s a lovely way to help decorate the Christmas table. If you don’t want to break it up, try making the chocolate in small block sizes and then design your own packaging.
Serves 10-12
- Line a 20 x 30cm tin with baking paper.
- In two bowls, over simmering water melt the chocolate separately until completely smooth.
- Spread the dark chocolate on to the tin, leaving spaces, then fill in the gaps with the white chocolate. With a fork get creative and swirl some of the edges to mix the two.
- Sprinkle over the nuts, ginger and dried fruit. Leave to set in a cool place, or place into the fridge to harden.
- Break into pieces and package for gifts or serve to guests.