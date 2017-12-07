Homemade Snickers Slice

I confess to having a weakness for Snickers bars, so I thought I’d make my own using all my favourite ingredients. For the dates, I used the pitted packet variety, they are much better value, while for the peanut butter aim to use a good quality brand. Once made, keep the bars in the fridge until you are ready to give them away.
Makes 16-20
- Line a 20 x 20cm tin with baking paper.
- For the base, soak the dates in warm water for 10 minutes then drain. Place them into a food processor.
- Add the coconut, cashews and honey. Blitz until it becomes dough-like. Press it evenly on to the base of the tin. Place into the freezer to chill.
- For the filling, soak the dates for 10 minutes and drain. Place the dates, peanut butter and coconut oil into the processor and blitz until smooth. Press evenly over the base. Sprinkle over the peanuts and gently push them in. Place in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
- For the topping, spread the melted chocolate over the top. Allow to almost set then cut into pieces.
- Keep in the fridge and enjoy chilled.