Chocolate-Dipped Nut Ball Recipe

By Angela Casley
Chocolate-dipped nut balls. Photo / Babiche Martens

Have a party coming up? These super simple sweet treats are a jolly good time.

You will be lucky if these even make it to after dinner. They are so moreish.

CHOCOLATE-DIPPED NUT BALL RECIPE

Makes 20

1 cup peanut butter

½ cup icing sugar

1 Tbsp brandy

200g dark chocolate

1. In a bowl, mix the peanut butter, icing sugar and brandy until combined.

2. Roll into teaspoon-sized balls. Place a piece of baking paper on a small tray. Freeze for at least 2 hours.

3. Melt the chocolate in a small bowl over simmering water without touching the water until smooth. Let it sit for 5 minutes.

4. Dip the balls into the chocolate using a toothpick, then stick them into a lemon or something similar to dry.

5. Store in the fridge until needed.

