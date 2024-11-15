Have a party coming up? These super simple sweet treats are a jolly good time.
You will be lucky if these even make it to after dinner. They are so moreish.
Makes 20
1. In a bowl, mix the peanut butter, icing sugar and brandy until combined.
2. Roll into teaspoon-sized balls. Place a piece of baking paper on a small tray. Freeze for at least 2 hours.
3. Melt the chocolate in a small bowl over simmering water without touching the water until smooth. Let it sit for 5 minutes.
4. Dip the balls into the chocolate using a toothpick, then stick them into a lemon or something similar to dry.
5. Store in the fridge until needed.