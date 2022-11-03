A Strawberry-Raspberry Fool To Cool You Down & Pick You Up

A fruit fool is super-versatile. You can use any fruit and a dash of your favourite tipple, whatever that might be. I have used Cointreau. A sweet biscuit or a ginger snap is great for scooping out the bottom of your glass or bowl. You can buy sugar candy (candy floss) in small bags at specialty stores.

FRESH BERRY FOOL RECIPE

Serves 4-6

1 punnet strawberries, hulled

1 punnet raspberries

2 Tbsp Cointreau (or a bit more)

2 tsp arrowroot mixed with

2 tsp water

200ml cream, lightly whipped

Optional, sugar candy or extra fruit to decorate

1. Into a medium-sized pot place the strawberries and raspberries with 1 Tbsp water. Cook on a low heat until softened. Add the Cointreau and arrowroot, cooking until thickened. Blend and cool completely. You can sieve them for a smoother mix, but I don't.

2. Gently fold the puree into the cream and spoon into serving glasses or a large bowl.