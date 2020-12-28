Make this ice cream ahead of time and remove from the freezer 20 minutes before serving. The flavour increases as it softens. Dried rose petals are easy to make, and they’re a beautiful garnish.
500ml cream, lightly whipped
250ml thick yoghurt
1 tin condensed milk
2 tsp ground ginger
200g finely crushed pistachios
1 Tbsp rosewater
1 cup dried rose petals
- Line a loaf tin with tinfoil, leaving it hanging over the edges.
- Into a large bowl place the cream, yoghurt, condensed milk, ginger, 150g pistachios and rosewater, stirring until well combined. Pour into the tin, smooth the top, cover and place into the freezer overnight or until ready to serve.
- Turn the oven to 80C. Spread the petals on a tray and bake for 10 minutes, turn and continue for a further 5-10 minutes or until they are crisp. Watch them closely as they bake quickly. The petals will turn a slightly darker shade. Allow to cool on a wire rack before storing in an airtight jar.
- Remove the icecream from the freezer 20 minutes before serving.
- Serve scooped into decorative bowls sprinkled with the remaining pistachios and crushed rose petals.
– Originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Two