Light, Fluffy Sponge Drops Filled With Strawberries & Mascarpone

Fill these sponge drops with new-season strawberries and mascarpone, then say no more. Sandwich them together an hour before serving, then all they need is a last-minute dusting with icing sugar.
STRAWBERRY AND MASCARPONE-FILLED SPONGE DROPS RECIPE
Makes 12
2 eggs, separated ½ tsp cream of tartar ½ cup sugar ½ tsp vanilla ½ cup flour ¼ cup cornflour Icing sugar, to dust
Filling 1 cup mascarpone 2 Tbsp icing sugar 1 Tbsp mandarin zest ½ punnet strawberries, sliced
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Line two baking trays with paper.
- Beat the egg whites and cream of tartar until stiff.
- Using a wooden spoon, mix the egg yolks, sugar and vanilla until light in colour then gently fold into the white.
- Fold through the flour and cornflour. Place dessertspoons of mixture on the trays. Bake for 15 minutes until spongy to touch. Remove and cool on a rack.
- For the filling, mix the mascarpone, sugar and mandarin zest in a bowl. Spread a little on each sponge drop, add strawberry slices and sandwich together.
- Serve with an extra dusting of icing sugar.