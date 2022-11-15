Hear, hear for the return of jelly moulds, we say! If it’s a jelly just for the two of you, halve the recipe and use a smaller mould, or make them mini-sized. Leaving it in the fridge overnight will ensure it’s set.

BERRY JELLY CENTREPIECE RECIPE

Serves 8

1kg frozen berries (we used strawberries)

2 cups water

1 cup sugar

4 Tbsp gelatine sprinkled over ½ cup water

2 cups fresh berries

200ml cream, lightly whipped to decorate

1 x 6-cup jelly or cake mould



1. Place the strawberries into a large pot with the water and sugar, warming enough to dissolve the sugar. Remove and puree. Pour the contents through a fine sieve, letting it drip until all the juice is through. Do not be tempted to push and stir as this will make it cloudy.

2. Once the gelatine has swollen in the water, heat it slowly either in a small pot or microwave for 40 seconds until the liquid is clear. Stir it through the strawberry liquid.

3. Depending on the size of your jelly mould, add a little more liquid if need be. Maybe a little of your favourite liqueur! Pour half the jelly into the mould then add some fruit, placing it in the fridge to set. Then pour in the remaining jelly and fruit. Let it set until you are ready to unveil for your guests or your lover.