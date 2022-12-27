Food & Drink

These Mini Baked Alaskas Are The Dinner Party Desserts We’ll Make All Summer

A show-stopping retro dessert that’s a clever case of assembly, these can be made ahead of time, so all you need to do is brown the meringue before impressing your special person with a pop of colourful ice cream.

And they really are impressive, with their layer of meringue encasing ice cream and a swirly layer of sponge.

You can make these in any containers, as long as they can go in the freezer. Line them to make tipping them out easier.

MINI BAKED ALASKA RECIPE

Makes 4
1 litre ice cream — we have used plum for contrast 4 x 8cm discs Swiss roll or sponge cake
Meringue

3 egg whites

1 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 Tbsp cornflour
  1. Line 4 x 150ml containers.
  2. Fill them with your chosen ice cream to the top. Cut a disc of cake to sit flush on top. Cover and place back in the freezer until ready to add the meringue.
  3. For the meringue, beat the egg whites until stiff. Slowly add the sugar 2 tablespoons at a time until thick and glossy. Add the vanilla and cornflour, beating through.
  4. Remove the ice cream from the freezer and from the containers, placing all four on a tray, sponge-side down. Using a spoon, cover the ice cream and cake with meringue, using the back of your spoon to add texture. Return to the freezer until ready to serve.
  5. To serve, place a baked Alaska on each plate, then, using a kitchen torch, brown the outside of the meringue. Serve to your sweetie.

