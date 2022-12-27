These Mini Baked Alaskas Are The Dinner Party Desserts We’ll Make All Summer

A show-stopping retro dessert that’s a clever case of assembly, these can be made ahead of time, so all you need to do is brown the meringue before impressing your special person with a pop of colourful ice cream.

And they really are impressive, with their layer of meringue encasing ice cream and a swirly layer of sponge.

You can make these in any containers, as long as they can go in the freezer. Line them to make tipping them out easier.

MINI BAKED ALASKA RECIPE Makes 4

1 litre ice cream — we have used plum for contrast 4 x 8cm discs Swiss roll or sponge cake

Meringue 3 egg whites 1 cup sugar 1 tsp vanilla 1 Tbsp cornflour