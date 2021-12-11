Traditionally, a red cherry goes in the pineapple ring. Here, I have used a bit of ginger and lychee.

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE-DOWN CAKE RECIPE

Makes 1 cake

9 pieces crystalised ginger

9 lychees

9 slices pineapple

Base

80g butter

¾ cup brown sugar

Cake

80g butter, softened

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 ½ cups plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cardamom or cinnamon

½ tsp ginger

¾ cup milk

Whipped cream, to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Lightly grease the sides of a 22cm square tin.

2. Place a piece of crystalised ginger into each lychee.

3. For the base, place the butter into the base of your tin and into the oven for 5-8 minutes to melt. Remove and sprinkle over the brown sugar. Top with the pineapple and place a lychee into the middle of each.

4. For the cake batter, place the butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla into a bowl and beat for 2 minutes. Add the flour, baking powder, spices and milk, beating for 3 minutes. Pour the batter over the pineapple.

5. Bake for 50 minutes until the cake is springy to touch. Remove and let sit for a few minutes before tipping carefully on to your serving plate.