Orange, Ricotta & Fennel Cake

Change out the plain flour for gluten-free if you like, it will make little difference. This is a great cake to use up some of your excess citrus. Squeeze any extra fruit and freeze the juice ready for other occasions.
ORANGE, RICOTTA AND FENNEL CAKE RECIPE Serves 8-10
1 tsp fennel seeds 250g butter, softened 1 cup sugar 4 eggs 1 cup ricotta 200g fine semolina 1 cup flour 2 tsp baking powder Zest and juice of 1 orange (or ½ cup) ½ cup milk
Syrup ½ cup orange juice ½ cup water ¾ cup sugar
Decoration 1 orange, thinly sliced Yoghurt, to serve
- In a small frying pan toast the fennel seeds then grind them to a powder using a mortar and pestle.
- Preheat oven to 170. Grease and line the base of a 23cm cake tin.
- Beat butter and sugar until light and creamy. Add the eggs one at a time, beat after each addition. Stir through the ricotta, then the semolina, fennel powder, flour and baking powder.
- Add orange and milk, stirring to a smooth batter. Pour in the tin and bake 50 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.
- While the cake cooks, place orange juice, water and sugar in a frying pan, slowly bring to a simmer until sugar dissolves. Add orange slices, cooking for 4 minutes to soften. Remove oranges, and pour syrup into a jug.
- While the cake is warm poke a skewer all over, then spoon syrup generously over the top. Decorate with oranges and serve with yoghurt.