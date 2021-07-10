Food & Drink

Orange, Ricotta & Fennel Cake

By Angela Casley
Viva
This cake is a beautiful morning tea addition. Photo / Babiche Martens

Change out the plain flour for gluten-free if you like, it will make little difference. This is a great cake to use up some of your excess citrus. Squeeze any extra fruit and freeze the juice ready for other occasions.

ORANGE, RICOTTA AND FENNEL CAKE RECIPE

Serves 8-10
1 tsp fennel seeds

250g butter, softened

1 cup sugar

4 eggs

1 cup ricotta

200g fine semolina

1 cup flour

2 tsp baking powder

Zest and juice of 1 orange (or ½ cup)

½ cup milk
Syrup

½ cup orange juice

½ cup water

¾ cup sugar
Decoration

1 orange, thinly sliced

Yoghurt, to serve
  1. In a small frying pan toast the fennel seeds then grind them to a powder using a mortar and pestle.
  2. Preheat oven to 170. Grease and line the base of a 23cm cake tin.
  3. Beat butter and sugar until light and creamy. Add the eggs one at a time, beat after each addition. Stir through the ricotta, then the semolina, fennel powder, flour and baking powder.
  4. Add orange and milk, stirring to a smooth batter. Pour in the tin and bake 50 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.
  5. While the cake cooks, place orange juice, water and sugar in a frying pan, slowly bring to a simmer until sugar dissolves. Add orange slices, cooking for 4 minutes to soften. Remove oranges, and pour syrup into a jug.
  6. While the cake is warm poke a skewer all over, then spoon syrup generously over the top. Decorate with oranges and serve with yoghurt.

