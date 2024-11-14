Good luck holding out until after eight to eat these mint choc treats.

A container in the fridge, ready for a sweet treat after a meal, hits the spot. Do a taste test with the peppermint; you may like it a little more robust.

PEPPERMINT CREAM CHOCOLATE BISCUITS Makes 15

For the chocolate crisps 1 cup flour 1 cup flour ¾ cup icing sugar ¾ cup icing sugar 1 Tbsp dark cocoa powder 1 Tbsp dark cocoa powder 150g butter 150g butter 1 egg 1 egg

For the filling 100g butter 100g butter 1 cup icing sugar 1 cup icing sugar 1-2 tsp peppermint essence 1-2 tsp peppermint essence 50g melted chocolate 50g melted chocolate

1. Place the flour, icing sugar, cocoa, and butter in a kitchen processor for the crisps and blitz until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add the egg and continue to form the dough. Roll into a 3cm log on baking paper. Wrap and place in the freezer for 40 minutes.

2. Preheat the oven to 170C. Cut the dough log into 5mm slices and place onto two baking trays. Bake for 12-15 minutes until cooked. Remove and cool on a wire rack.

3. For the filling, beat the butter until light and creamy. Add the icing sugar and peppermint essence, beating until smooth. Beat in the chocolate until smooth.