Good luck holding out until after eight to eat these mint choc treats.
A container in the fridge, ready for a sweet treat after a meal, hits the spot. Do a taste test with the peppermint; you may like it a little more robust.
Makes 15
1. Place the flour, icing sugar, cocoa, and butter in a kitchen processor for the crisps and blitz until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add the egg and continue to form the dough. Roll into a 3cm log on baking paper. Wrap and place in the freezer for 40 minutes.
2. Preheat the oven to 170C. Cut the dough log into 5mm slices and place onto two baking trays. Bake for 12-15 minutes until cooked. Remove and cool on a wire rack.
3. For the filling, beat the butter until light and creamy. Add the icing sugar and peppermint essence, beating until smooth. Beat in the chocolate until smooth.
4. Place the buttercream in a piping bag or spread on half with a knife. Sandwich the biscuits together. Leave in a cool place until ready to serve, or refrigerate until needed.