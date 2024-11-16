Crisp on the outside, soft as air in the middle – these gluten-free cookies are a surefire hit for almond lovers.

Not only are these a great after-dinner treat with a coffee, but they make a perfect gift for your hostess. Add a few fresh raspberries to the plate, and they look simply delightful.

AMARETTI BISCUIT RECIPE Makes 20

320g ground almonds
1 cup icing sugar
3 egg whites (size 6)
1 Tbsp almond essence
1 cup icing sugar, for dusting

1. Preheat the oven to 160C. Line two trays with baking paper.

2. Into a large bowl, place the almonds and icing sugar.

3. Whisk the egg whites until frothy. Add the almond essence and give another quick whisk. Pour the mixture into the dry ingredients and combine well.

4. Use your hand to roll into teaspoon-sized balls. Toss them into a bowl of icing sugar and place onto the trays, leaving a 3cm space between each. Add a final dust before baking.