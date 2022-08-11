Gluten-Free Cheese & Thyme Bites You Can’t Stop Eating

If you are buying cheese pre-grated, it is not gluten-free. Flour is used to separate the strands, so it’s always best to grate your own. This dough is a little sticky, but that is what you want. These are great for freezing and reheating.
CHEESE AND THYME BITES RECIPE Makes 12-14
2 cups self-raising gluten-free flour 2 cups grated tasty cheese Pinch salt 2 Tbsp thyme Pinch cayenne ¼ cup melted butter 100g sour cream ¾ cup milk
- Preheat an oven to 210C.
- Combine the flour, 1 cup of cheese, salt, thyme and cayenne in a large bowl.
- In another bowl whisk together the butter, sour cream and milk. Add this in one pour to the dry ingredients and mix to form the dough, without overmixing. Place golf ball-sized balls on a baking tray. Sprinkle over the remaining cheese. Bake for 18 minutes or until crisp and golden.
- Serve warm.