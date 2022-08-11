Food & Drink

Gluten-Free Cheese & Thyme Bites You Can’t Stop Eating

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Photo / Babiche Martens

If you are buying cheese pre-grated, it is not gluten-free. Flour is used to separate the strands, so it’s always best to grate your own. This dough is a little sticky, but that is what you want. These are great for freezing and reheating.

CHEESE AND THYME BITES RECIPE

Makes 12-14
2 cups self-raising gluten-free flour

2 cups grated tasty cheese

Pinch salt

2 Tbsp thyme

Pinch cayenne

¼ cup melted butter

100g sour cream

¾ cup milk
  1. Preheat an oven to 210C.
  2. Combine the flour, 1 cup of cheese, salt, thyme and cayenne in a large bowl.
  3. In another bowl whisk together the butter, sour cream and milk. Add this in one pour to the dry ingredients and mix to form the dough, without overmixing. Place golf ball-sized balls on a baking tray. Sprinkle over the remaining cheese. Bake for 18 minutes or until crisp and golden.
  4. Serve warm.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5