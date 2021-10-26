This could be the easiest quiche you’ll ever make. Cook the pastry on the paper it’s rolled on and fill with delicious super-greens and cheese. You can switch up parsley or dill for mint, and kale for silverbeet or rainbow chard leaves.
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- To make the pastry, place the flour, parmesan, yoghurt and oil into a bowl and mix to combine. Roll the dough out between two sheets of non-stick baking paper until 2-3mm thick. Loosen the pastry on the paper so it’s not stuck to it, then discard the top sheet.
- Place the pastry and paper into a deep 22cm ovenproof frying pan, allowing the paper to overhang the pan. Bake for 15 minutes or until lightly golden.
- While the pastry is cooking, make the filling. Place the kale in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Allow to stand for 2 minutes, then drain. Place kale between absorbent kitchen paper and squeeze out any excess moisture.
- Place ricotta, eggs, milk and parmesan into a bowl and whisk to combine. Add the kale, parsley, dill, salt and pepper and mix to combine.
- Pour into the baked pastry shell, top with the feta and bake for 35-40 minutes or until just set.
Recipe extracted from One Pan Perfect by Donna Hay, HarperCollins, $55.