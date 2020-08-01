Simply mix this spice in a bowl and have it ready to sprinkle over muffins or a hot chocolate, add to a pumpkin pie, fold through lightly whipped cream or stir through a pancake batter.

1. Place the flour, baking powder, soda, sugar and spice mix in a bowl. In another bowl, combine the vanilla, buttermilk and egg. Mix the two together until smooth. Melt a little butter in a frying pan and add ¼ cup batter. Cook the pancakes until just bubbling, then flip for a further 2 minutes.