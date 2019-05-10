For a breakfast with a difference, try waffles dripping in maple syrup with seasonal stewed fruit and mascarpone. I’ve opted for stewed apples and feijoa which make a delightful match with the kūmara waffles, but any poached fruit will work well.
KŪMARA WAFFLES WITH POACHED FRUIT & MASCARPONE RECIPE Makes 6
1 ½ cup flour 2 tsp baking powder ½ tsp baking soda ¼ cup brown sugar Pinch salt 1 tsp cinnamon ½ tsp ginger 2 eggs 1 cup milk ½ cup mashed orange kūmara, cooled
To serve Add poached fruit, mascarpone, maple syrup and chopped nuts
- In a large bowl place the flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, salt, cinnamon and ginger.
- In another bowl combine the eggs, milk and mashed kūmara. Pour the wet into the dry and mix well to combine.
- Preheat a waffle machine. Lightly grease with butter. Pour enough mixture in and coat well. Close and bake until golden brown. Remove and continue with the remaining mixture.
- Serve with poached fruit, mascarpone, a drizzle of maple syrup and chopped nuts.