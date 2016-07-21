Waffle Recipe With Poached Tamarillo

I recently bought a waffle machine and we’re having to be careful not to become ‘waffled out’ — they’re so addictive served warm and fresh with all sorts of delicious sweet or savoury toppings. These ones I have smothered with brown sugar, creme fraiche and poached tamarillos, which I am enjoying while the season is here. Winter is the perfect time to add warm stewed fruit.
- Into a medium-sized pot place the wine, water and sugar. Bring to a simmer to dissolve the sugar. Add the tamarillos and poach for 10 minutes until softened. Remove and cool in their juice.
- To make the waffles place the flour, salt and sugar into a bowl. Whisk in the egg yolks, milk and melted butter. Beat the egg white until light peaks are formed. Fold gently into the batter.
- Preheat a waffle machine. Pour in half a cup of mixture spreading evenly with a spatula and cook for a few minutes until golden. Remove and continue with the remaining mixture.
- Combine creme fraiche and sugar in a bowl.
- Serve the warm waffles with tamarillos, a dollop of creme fraiche and mint.