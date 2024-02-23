Kelsi Boocock’s Fluffy Pancakes With Berries And Maple Syrup

Looking for a delicious way to start your day? Try these fibre-packed pancakes.
Pancakes are a Sunday staple in our house. This particular recipe is my favourite because the oats are high in fibre, which helps keep me full for longer. I love to serve these pancakes with fresh berries and maple syrup.
Serves 4
30 minutes
½ cup gluten-free rolled oats
½ cup plain or gluten-free flour
1 Tbsp baking powder
½ tsp salt
1 cup plant milk
1 Tbsp maple syrup
1 Tbsp coconut oil, melted, plus extra for topping
Plant-based cream
Handful of strawberries, sliced
Handful of blueberries
Maple syrup
- Add all the ingredients except the oil to a bowl and mix well to combine.
- Heat the coconut oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium heat.
- Add tablespoonfuls of the mixture to the pan, using a spoon to create a circular shape.
- Once the mixture starts bubbling on the top, flip and cook on the other side for 2 minutes until golden.
- Serve with the cream, fresh berries and maple syrup.
*This story has been updated from an earlier version which incorrectly stated the recipe was gluten free.
Recipe from Healthy Kelsi Travel Kitchen: Plant-based recipes from around the globe by Kelsi Boocock, $49.99, published by Bateman Books, available now.
