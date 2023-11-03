20 Satisfying Breakfast Recipes That Will Make You A Morning Person

From Ottolenghi-approved eggs to chia seed pudding, these recipes hit all the best notes of breakfast.

Time can slip away all too quickly in the morning, as the rush to get out the door kicks into gear. This can leave a hearty breakfast at the bottom of the to-do list — a fateful end for the most important meal of the day.

These recipes could spur the desire to find the time for that all-important, deeply nourishing, sit-down breakfast. They’re not too complicated but do require a moment of pause as you scramble some eggs, fry some halloumi or revitalise some leftovers.

There is a meal to suit all here, no matter how short on time. You could enjoy the comfort of a breakfast tortilla, sink into a zingy pre-baked muffin or dine on thoughtfully seasoned crispy eggs. Reclaim a little piece of the morning for yourself, and enjoy with your favourite tea or coffee.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A quick scramble of your eggs and toast of your tortilla can deliver a hearty breakfast that’s a little more exciting.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Make the most of leftover vegetables with this savoury bowl, topped with fresh herbs and crumbles of feta.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These zesty muffins are a perfect pair with a cup of coffee or tea (and really benefit from a small sprinkle of cinnamon sugar).

Photo / Babiche Martens

A tahini dressing enhances the moreish flavour of this halloumi salad. You can also swap the salad ingredients to suit the season (right now, go for fresh tomatoes and lettuce leaves).

Photo / Babiche Martens

This sweet and easy chia seed pudding can be made in advance and topped with your favourite fruit. This recipe calls for feijoa, but you could look to citrus and fresh berries for the spring season.

Photo / Issy Croker

It’s hard to beat the flavour of a caramel-ish banana pancake. Serve piping hot, with plenty of maple syrup.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Leftover fish pairs well with a bearnaise sauce and jammy egg. Add steamed spinach and a crusty piece of toast for a satisfying textural blend.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Start the day with this zingy smoothie, brightened with the fresh flavours of lime and mint.

Photo / Supplied

Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad share this recipe for crispy eggs, served with a tamarind sauce, red onions and plenty of salt and pepper.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A brunch classic made even easier — you could pre-toast your pumpkin seeds to speed up your sprinkling. Don’t forget a zingy bite of red onion.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Crispy tortillas provide the base for this vegetable-packed breakfast. A hefty helping of goat’s cheese adds a creamy texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Use leftover ham in this luxurious breakfast sandwich, smothered in a blanket of gruyere cheese.

Photo / Josh Griggs

Charred potato, smoked fish and a perfectly poached egg — you’ll want a second helping of this simple breakfast.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You can mix up this muesli, which includes goji berries, raisins and pumpkin seeds, in a large batch and enjoy a bowl each morning. Don’t forget to add your favourite fruit.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A piece of crispy bacon punctuates this stacked bagel, which benefits from a few sprigs of basil.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Ricotta is a sumptuous start to the day, especially when paired with a sweet fruit curd (you could also try lime or grapefruit).

Photo / Babiche Martens

It’s tamarillo season and the plump fruit is dropping from our trees. Try oven-roasting a large batch, with additional notes of orange and cinnamon, and adding to your everyday muesli.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These simple fritters could be paired with a whole range of savoury breakfast treats — think halloumi, sausages or a really crispy fried egg.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Nutty, fruity and dairy-free — this smoothie is a quick and tasty start to the day.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This meal is a little more involved, requiring some preparation the day before. However, once it’s sliced and sitting in your freezer, it makes the morning rush so much easier (and offers a more flavourful slice of toast).