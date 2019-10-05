Orange-Roasted Tamarillos & Strawberries With Granola

Now is the season to be eating tamarillos — they are plump and colourful. This dish is perfect for brunch; it’s soft and packed full of flavour with a little hint of tartness. Serve this combination with a scoop of icecream for a quick dessert.
Tamarillos store well in the fridge for up to five days. If you have extra don’t forget to make some chutney to see you through summer.
Serves 4
- Preheat an oven to 170C.
- Using a knife, make a small cross at the base of each tamarillo. Plunge them into boiling water for 2 minutes. Remove, then peel and slice in half lengthways.
- Place the halves cut side up in an ovenproof baking dish. Sprinkle with sugar, zest, orange juice and cinnamon.
- Bake for 15 minutes then add the strawberries stirring through gently. Bake for a further 8 minutes. Cool.
- Serve the fruit with granola and a spoonful of coconut yoghurt.