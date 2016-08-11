Tamarillo & Pear Crumble Tart Recipe

Crumbles have always been a family favourite. Get in quick while the last of the tamarillos are around and combine with some juicy pears to create a heart-warming dessert. Encasing it in a pre-cooked pastry base adds crunch and a delicious nutty topping adds texture. This is a slight variation on my grandfather’s crumble recipe which was flour, sugar, butter and cinnamon, also totally delicious. Like all good recipes, they are ageless.