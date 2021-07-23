Delightfully Simple Parsnip Rostis

You will be surprised how the strong flavour of parsnips is subdued by cooking them this way. Rostis are a great way to introduce parsnip to those ready to dismiss the versatile vegetable.
PARSNIP ROSTI RECIPE Makes 6
3 cups peeled and grated parsnip 1 clove garlic, crushed 2 eggs 1 Tbsp lemon zest 2 Tbsp cornflour ½ tsp ground cumin ½ tsp salt 2 Tbsp olive oil
To serve 120g baby spinach, wilted 6 fried eggs Basil leaves
- Place the grated parsnip, garlic, eggs, zest, cornflour, cumin and salt into a large bowl, combining well.
- Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a frying pan. Place 3 x half cups of mixture into the pan to form the rostis. You can use a greased 8cm egg ring or go more rustic in your look. Cook for 4 or 5 minutes until golden underneath, then flip for a further 3 or 4 minutes. Do the same for the remaining 3.
- Serve with wilted spinach and top with a fried egg and basil.