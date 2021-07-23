Food & Drink

Delightfully Simple Parsnip Rostis

By Angela Casley
Viva
These parsnip rostis make for a perfect addition your breakfast rotation. Photo / Babiche Martens

You will be surprised how the strong flavour of parsnips is subdued by cooking them this way. Rostis are a great way to introduce parsnip to those ready to dismiss the versatile vegetable.

PARSNIP ROSTI RECIPE

Makes 6
3 cups peeled and grated parsnip

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 eggs

1 Tbsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp cornflour

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp salt

2 Tbsp olive oil
To serve

120g baby spinach, wilted

6 fried eggs

Basil leaves
  1. Place the grated parsnip, garlic, eggs, zest, cornflour, cumin and salt into a large bowl, combining well.
  2. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a frying pan. Place 3 x half cups of mixture into the pan to form the rostis. You can use a greased 8cm egg ring or go more rustic in your look. Cook for 4 or 5 minutes until golden underneath, then flip for a further 3 or 4 minutes. Do the same for the remaining 3.
  3. Serve with wilted spinach and top with a fried egg and basil.

