Barbecued Mushrooms & Flatbread Recipe

Cook the flatbreads just before serving for the best results. The dough can be made well ahead of time (refrigerate and remove 30 minutes before cooking). This dish is versatile — try adding your favourite seasonal fillings to change it up.
BARBECUED MUSHROOMS AND FLATBREAD Serves 4
Marinade 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 tsp smoked paprika 2 Tbsp tomato sauce 2 tsp soy sauce Pinch chilli flakes 6 field mushrooms, cut into 2cm slices ¼ cup water
Flatbread 1 tsp dried yeast 1 tsp sugar 1 cup hot water 1 ½ cups plain flour 1 tsp salt 2 Tbsp olive oil
To serve 2 cups baby cos leaves 1 cup corn 1 avocado, chopped ½ lemon, squeezed
- For the marinade, place the garlic, paprika, tomato sauce, soy and chilli flakes in a bowl and combine well. Remove half into a cup and add ¼ cup water to make the sauce.
- Add the sliced mushrooms to the remaining marinade, tossing gently to cover.
- To make the flatbread, mix the yeast and sugar, then sprinkle over the hot water. Leave for 10 minutes until frothy. Place the flour and salt in a large bowl. Add the oil to the frothy yeast and pour into the flour, mixing well. Knead on a lightly floured bench for 5 minutes. Place in a clean bowl, cover and put in a warm area for 50 minutes to rise.
- Cook the mushrooms on a barbecue hotplate for 3-4 minutes on each side. Set aside.
- To cook the flatbread, divide the dough into 8 balls and roll to 5mm thick. Plate one or two on to a clean hot barbecue plate and cook for 3 or 4 minutes until bubbled, then flip and cook for a further 3 minutes. Stack while you cook the remainder.
- To serve, place the lettuce in a bowl. Combine the corn, avocado and lemon. Place a bit of each on a flatbread with mushrooms. Wrap and enjoy.