These rissoles are great for lunchboxes, snacks or placed in between burger buns. They’re not only very versatile, but a good way to use leftover rice or an extra half cauliflower that’s lurking in the fridge.
VEGAN BROCCOLI, CAULIFLOWER & BROWN RICE RISSOLES RECIPE
Makes 12
1 head broccoli, cooked 2 cups cauliflower, cooked 1 cup cooked brown rice 2 tsp sumac ½ cup rice flour 1 cup roughly chopped coriander 1 Tbsp lime zest 2 Tbsp lime juice Cos leaves
Dressing 1 chilli, chopped finely ¼ cup lime juice 1 tsp tamari soy sauce 1 tsp brown sugar
- For the rissoles, into a kitchen processor place the cooked broccoli, cauliflower, rice, sumac, flour, coriander, lime zest and juice. Blitz until it is sticking together. Remove and roll into rissoles. Place on to a plate, cover and refrigerate until ready to cook.
- Make the dressing. In a small bowl combine the chilli, lime, soy sauce and sugar, combining well.
- To cook the rissoles heat a little oil in a frying pan. Cook a few at a time for a few minutes, browning before turning to cook the other side.
- Serve warm in cos lettuce leaves with a drizzle of dressing.